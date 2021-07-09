Payson happily celebrated Fourth of July 2021 in the lush surroundings of Green Valley Park. The day started with volunteers reading the Declaration of Independence. This was followed by a wide assortment of old-fashioned fun: an egg in spoon race, a water balloon toss, pie-eating contest, and tug-of-war. There was also plenty of food and live music for the day’s festivities, followed by a terrific fireworks display over the big lake at the park.
Fun on the 4th of July
- by Teresa McQuerrey Roundup Staff Reporter
Teresa Mcquerrey
