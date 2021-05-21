The 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
Over 200 professional rodeo contestants are expected to compete in bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling events.
Salt River Rodeo, with some of the top bulls and bucking stock in the West, is the stock contractor.
For the May 21 and 22 performances, gates at the event center open at 5 p.m., with competition starting at 7 p.m.
Between the time the gates open until contests begin, there will be pre-rodeo entertainment.
Friday, May 21 is the Tough Enough To Wear Pink Performance, wear your pink shirts to support breast cancer awareness; proceeds to benefit local breast cancer awareness programs.
Saturday, May 22 is the Special Patriotic Performance; active military receive free admission
Parking is $5 cash, payable at the rodeo grounds.
Tickets purchased in advance are $16 for adults 12 to 64; $14 for seniors; $10 for children 8 to 12; 7 and under are admitted free. All active military are admitted at no charge.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or advance tickets may be purchased at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Highway in Payson. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
For added information, visit www.paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-978-0694.
