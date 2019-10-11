More than 100 people contributed to the success of the 2019 Rim Country Empty Bowls event that raised more than $14,000 for local food banks. The event hosted more than 500 people who at from handcrafted bowls that they then got to take home.
“The turnout was great and the energy was high throughout the event. The bowls, the music and the food all add to a joyful vibe. Lots of happy, smiling people at every turn,” said organizers.
Ticket sales brought in $10,500 and another $3,500 came from the generous monetary donations from individuals and businesses. Additional donations are still expected.
Contributors included:
• Rim Country Mud Club and other local clay artists who provided 550 pottery bowls and volunteered at the event
• Majestic Rim Retirement Living: Venue, event support services, two kinds of soup, and the entire staff worked the event
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: Clay, glazes, water, event supplies, volunteer T-shirts and more
• Macky’s Grill: Chili
• Fargo’s Steakhouse: Dinner rolls
• Culver’s: Frozen custard
• Incidental Bluegrass: Music
• Mark and Becky Sopeland
• Wendy Larchick of Keller Williams: Donation
• The Beverage Place: Donation
• Plant Fair Nursery: Mums on the tables
• The Franey family at Printing by George: Fliers and posters
• Washington Federal: Banking support
• Sarah Linkey: Graphic design for event fliers and posters
• Debra Daniels, CPA: Professional services
• Church of the Nazarene: Parking space
• Marjon Ceramics: Clay discount
• Tonto Silk Screen: T-shirt discount
• Payson Senior Center: Ticket sales
• Publicity: Payson Roundup, KRIM, KMOG, KPIH
The facts about hunger
Food insecurity is the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. In 2018 roughly 9,330 people in Gila County meet that definition. Of those, 3,040 were children.
Of that 9,330, approximately 2,333 will not qualify for SNAP or other nutrition programs because their income is above the threshold of 185 percent of poverty.
Charitable donations to local food banks fill this gap. Donations to local food banks can be made at any time.
