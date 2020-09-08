The Northern Gila County Fair includes a photography contest. Entries will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Tonto Apache Gym.
The guidelines for submissions:
• Enter up to six photographs. Photos must be taken in the last year.
• Prints can be between 5-by-7-inches and 11-by-14-inches. All photographs must be mounted on or within mat-boards that are no smaller than 5-by-7-inches or larger than 11-by-14-inches. Exhibitors are asked to submit entries in frames or glass.
• Photographs must be the work of the exhibitor and not previously exhibited in any Arizona county fair.
• The photos must be of high enough quality to be judged against lab prints.
Each entry must have a title.
Photographs will be judged on originality, impact, composition, technique and presentation.
The Photography Division is broken into four groups: youth, ages 13 and under; junior, ages 14 to 18; adult, ages 19 to 74; and golden age, those 75 and older.
Submissions will be accepted in the following classes: nature, wildlife, the man-made world, the human condition, a different way of seeing, monochrome, and taken from a drone.
All entries must be picked up at the Tonto Apache Gym between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13. The fair committee is not responsible for photos left behind.
Who in town sells matte board?
