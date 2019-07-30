The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country once again presents the annual World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade.
The parade is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, but the deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade is Sunday, Aug. 4 or pay a $5 late fee. No entries will be accepted after Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The entry forms are online at zanegreykiwanis.com.
The theme is “Celebrating Arizona.”
There is no charge for school, rodeo royalty and veterans organization entries.
The following fees must accompany the complete entry forms: $200, political; $30 individuals and businesses; $15 nonprofits. If entries are submitted after Aug. 4, an additional $5 must be included in the fee.
Parade participants must check in and pick up entry packets at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oak and Summit streets. Entries must be staged and ready to go at 8:45 a.m.
Entry materials and fees must be returned to Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country, P.O. Box 2507, Payson, AZ 85547.
Additional rodeo events take place around Payson throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!