The happy dinosaurs waited in line, carnivores with a sweet tooth.
They were toothy.
They were big.
They were mean.
And then “Superstition” came booming over the loudspeaker.
Very superstitious
Writing’s on the wall
Very superstitious,
Ladders ’bout to fall.
Well, what could they do?
Dinosaur gotta dance.
So the dinosaurs rocked out.
Which was kind of the whole point of Payson’s resumption of the popular Trunk or Treat — this time in Rumsey Park. The event drew cops, mental health providers, the Humane Society and all manner of ghouls and goblins mingling with superheroes, cartoon characters, wizards and fairy princesses.
When the dinosaurs tired of dancing, they offered pithy answers to the origins question.
“Where’d you get the costume?” queried the interviewer.
“Uh. I don’t know,” said Dinosaur 1, a dwarf tyrannosaurus.
“Mother bought it?” asked the interviewer.
This was too much for Dinosaur 2.
“We’re real,” he said through the semi-transparent viewing hole below his enormous, toothy head.
The dino-buds butted heads for emphasis.
And so went Halloween at the Payson Parks and Recreation’s post-pandemic revival of Trunk or Treat, with the support of Payson businesses and organizations. Groups dispatched delightfully costumed representatives to hand out truckloads of candy to the hundreds of kids and family members. The event offered not only a joyous and intermittently bizarre gathering place — but an efficient alternative to walking up and down too many dark streets with too few sidewalks and not enough homeowners with Halloween spirit.
So the Gila County Sheriff’s deputies doled out the candy from a booth with some kind of undead ghoul looking creature behind bars. And the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee snickered (bars), flanked by skeletal cowboys. And the Cowardly Lion handed out treats at the Payson Humane Society booth, in front of skeletal cats and dogs in cages. And the Southwest Behavioral folks dispensed chocolate, beneath a tormented soul — like a poster for dark thoughts.
The event even drew a politician — Congressman Tom O’Halleran, handing out candy to kids. Now that’s scary.
And a good time was most certainly had by all.
The Harry Potter family posed for pictures.
The costumed dad cradled his little, sleeping, drooling Care Bear.
And another doting daddy carried his adorable infant daughter in a white feathered getup that looked positively angelic — but was intended to resemble an owl.
The music played. The candy sacks filled. Munchkins embraced witches with squeaks of joy.
And a cute girl looking like a witch-in-fishnets slipped into line with the dinosaurs.
This set them to head-bonging and positively prancing.
Guys been acting silly to get the girls since way back to the Jurassic.
But it’s all good. It’s Halloween.
Magic in the air, brother.
Dinosaur just gotta dance.
