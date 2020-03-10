Country music legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee perform Friday, March 13 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the 40th Anniversary of the movie “Urban Cowboy.”
Tickets are $50 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online or at the cashiers cage. Must be 21 or older to attend.
The casino visit by Gilley and Lee follows more than 60 appearances on the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour. Gilley and Lee appeared in the 1980 movie “Urban Cowboy” starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.
Gilley, now in his 80s, has been wowing fans with his haunting sound of Louisiana rhythm and blues since 1957. The Mississippi native grew up with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart, surrounded by the influence of music.
He made his chart topper debut with his song “Is It Wrong (For Loving You),” and gained 39 Top 10 hits, 17 of those making it to the No. 1 spot.
After moving to Pasadena, Texas, in 1971 he opened his world famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley’s, which was the backdrop for “Urban Cowboy.”
Following the movie Gilley later went on to guest star in numerous popular television series including “Murder She Wrote,” “The Fall Guy,” “Fantasy Island” and “Dukes of Hazzard.”
He has earned many accolades including six American Country Music awards — ACM Entertainer of the Year, Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year honors. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
Gilley recently received the Pioneer Award presented by the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce for his animal activism — he plays two shows per year where the admission is dog food and he donates the food to the local shelters
Outside of music, Gilley partnered with Lost Maples Winery in Vanderpool, Texas, to create “Gilley’s” Platinum Reserve red and white wines
Gilley’s hits include “Stand by Me,” “Here Comes the Hurt Again,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time.”
Lee’s hits include “Lookin’ for Love,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Pickin’ Up Strangers.”
