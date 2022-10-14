dog event 2021

Expect lots of canine action, fun and more at the Payson Lions Club Gone to the Dogs event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park.

The Payson Lions Club hosts Gone to the Dogs — a free family event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the grass diamond in Rumsey Park.

Bring the family and your leashed, well-mannered furry friend for fun, food, games and demonstrations. There will be games for kids and raffle prizes, food trucks and a photo booth.

