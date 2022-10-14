Gone to the Dogs event Saturday by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Oct 14, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Expect lots of canine action, fun and more at the Payson Lions Club Gone to the Dogs event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Payson Lions Club hosts Gone to the Dogs — a free family event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the grass diamond in Rumsey Park.Bring the family and your leashed, well-mannered furry friend for fun, food, games and demonstrations. There will be games for kids and raffle prizes, food trucks and a photo booth.There will also be events for the dogs, including a costume contest, a look-alike contest and more.Enjoy demonstrations of agility; AZ Supercharged Fly Ball; Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9s; Payson Police Department K-9s; Phoenix Area Disc Dogs; and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.Learn about Aussie and Friends Rescue; Canine Companions; Humane Society; Leader Dogs; Love on a Leash; Payson Area Woofers Society; Payson Wonder Dogs; and Gila County Animal Care and Control.Helping the Payson Lions Club present Gone to the Dogs are Main Animal Hospital, LLC; Banner Health; Walmart; Safeway; PetSmart; Bashas’; and MHA.Call Cris at 916-715-8199 for more information. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teresa Mcquerrey Follow Teresa Mcquerrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 