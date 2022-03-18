The April 8 and 9 Handcrafter Club Spring Sale to benefit the Payson Senior Center will feature a wide variety of handmade items for sale. The quilt to the left, is the raffle prize, tickets for the raffle are $1 each or six for $5. Admission to the sale is $1 per person.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
Among the items featured at the upcoming Handcrafter Club Sale are ceramics, paintings, fabric pieces, wood work, photography and more. Prices range from between about $5 to $200.
A group of 20 gifted artisans and artists are sharing their wares with the public at the Handcrafter Club Spring Sale the second weekend of April.
The Handcrafter Club started in 2017 and now has 22 members. Its first sale was an autumn event, but members decided to add a spring sale too. They lost a couple of opportunities to raise funds due to COVID restrictions.
They are now back in force with more than 100 items available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Many of the items feature a spring and/or summer theme — perfect for Easter, Mother’s Day, etc. The items offered by members of the Handcrafter Club include ceramics, wood works, paintings, photography, and fabric items.
There is also a raffle for a handmade 79-inch-by-89-inch quilt. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing is at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9 and the winner will be contacted by phone.
The sale also features door prizes contributed by members.
Admission is $1 per person. Proceeds from the raffle and admission benefit the programs of the Payson Senior Center.
The Senior Center has been given about $3,000 from past shows.
Each member can have up to six items for sale and the event will be set up in a boutique fashion, with a little bit of everything on the tables.
The group takes cash, checks or credit cards for sales. The prices range from about $5 to $200.
The most popular items at past sales have been placemats and wood works. “We have a lot of talented people participating,” said Patricia Horton. As the membership changes the items offered at the sale also change.
“We’re very excited about the sale and it will be a lot of fun,” said Ann Hunter, who encouraged everyone to take a break and come visit.
“The idea behind the sale is to help give vendors a venue to get their work to the public,” said Dottie Williams.
