The Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter is hosting a program with Charles “Butch” Farabee, retired National Park Service superintendent. He served in 10 different parks during his career. His topic is, “El Camino del Diablo, The Devil’s Highway.”
In Arizona, The Devil’s Highway, now used mainly by the U.S. Border Patrol, traverses Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range, with little sections of land owned by the state of Arizona and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management thrown in.
Farabee has driven this remote, four-wheel drive road six times, and shares a part-history, part-travelogue, and part-informational overview of this fascinating but humbling area.
The group meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the community room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Following the meeting, a members-hike is planned to the Mogollon Rim off Road 300. The hike is about a three-mile round trip on mostly level ground to a prehistoric signal site overlooking Pine Creek Canyon. Member hikers should bring their lunch, water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and walking stick if needed.
In November, Pine resident, Felicia French, talks about her completed hike on the Arizona Trail.
