Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, is planning a special event at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 11. It is to share with resident Pansy Greer who is celebrating her 103rd birthday.
“Ms. Greer is a wonderful Southern belle, full of grace and kindness,” said Cristine M. Royer, Majestic Rim community relations director.
“Although we are unable to throw a party of the decade, we can bring her a moment that she will never forget. But, only with your participation can we make this day ‘over-the-moon.’ The residents and staff are requesting your presence to participate in a vehicle parade through the driveway and recognize Ms. Pansy with a rose. Our goal is to parade 103 vehicles each delivering flowers as we honor her on this special birthday,” Royer continued.
To be part of this event, just take an hour to bring a world of happiness to one special woman.
Contact Royer at Majestic Rim, 928-474-3912, she will coordinate vehicles in the open area at the community garden parking lot and overflow areas.
“The more the merrier and we would love the participation of our fire, police and emergency responders with sirens and honks. We applaud all who take advantage of this opportunity and decorate vehicles with signs, balloons, streamers and more,” Royer said.
