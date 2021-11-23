The holiday season starts this week with Thanksgiving. Rim Country residents can enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of the Payson Elks. The Elks host their annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
The meal, which features turkey, side dishes and pies, will be served with both dine-in and takeout options.
To use the takeout option — just walk in and say you want your dinner to go. The meal is served buffet style; you will get takeout boxes for the choices you select.
To volunteer for the event — helping set up, serve and clean up — call 928-474-2572.
Swiss Village Lighting
The Swiss Village Lighting festivities start at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 26. Events take place throughout the day with the big event — Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m. There will be specials at participating shops; music and other entertainment; food vendors and more.
Things quiet down from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and then pick back up with the annual Mudhens Christmas Train Show and the Electric Light Parade on Payson’s Historic West Main Street at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 — rain or shine.
Mudhens Christmas Train Show
The modular HO Narrow Gauge Society — the Mudhens — is hosting its annual Christmas Train Show, (canceled last year due to COVID-19) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., following the Electric Light Parade, at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Enter through the front doors or the door facing Main Street.
Santa will be riding in his special caboose around the layout.
The book, “The Polar Express” will be read at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the display. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served, and a believer’s bell will be given while supplies last. This will be a Gila County Read On event.
Electric Light Parade
Entry registration for the Electric Light Parade closes Friday, Nov. 26. The fee is $35, and the theme is “Western Wonderland.” There are 49 spots for participants in the parade.
Proof of current auto policy insurance, and copy of valid driver’s license must be submitted to the parks and rec office in order to participate.
A pre-parade meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. Participants must have at least one representative at the meeting as the specific check-in time for entries will be given at that time.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park and travels east to conclude at Sawmill Theatres.
Rules:
Absolutely no throwing of candy — candy and items can only be handed to spectators
Fire extinguisher must be on entry
A minimum of one-and-a-half car lengths between entries
Every entry must have lights
Every entry must keep headlights off during parade while on parade route
Every entry must have adult supervision for minors
A representative for your entry needs to attend the pre-parade meeting
Santa and Mrs. Claus: The Electric Light Parade has ONLY 1 live Santa and Mrs. Claus; additional Santas and Mrs. Clauses are strictly prohibited. Utilization of inflatables and decorations are allowed.
Those attending the parade are encouraged to bring their own seating and are advised that parking is limited. Several vendors are expected to be available with food and beverages.
Holiday music
There will be several opportunities to enjoy the sounds of the season at concerts over the next few weeks.
Payson schools kick things off with a concert by Julia Randall Elementary students the early evening of Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the high school auditorium (as of press time, the exact time was not available.)
The choirs of Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School, along with the guitar-playing group, have an early evening concert Thursday, Dec. 9 at the high school auditorium. (As of press time, the exact time was not available.)
JRE’s hand bell and honor choirs perform at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the JRE cafeteria.
A keyboard Christmas recital is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the JRE music room.
The Advanced Ukulele Christmas concert is at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at the JRE music room.
The final school holiday concert is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at the high school auditorium featuring the PHS and RCMS bands.
The Payson Choral Society plans two performances of its holiday concert, “Christmas Stories” — the first is at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and the second at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 at the PHS auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Payson Public Library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to the area’s middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the Choral Society’s spring concert. For more information, call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Rounding out the holiday music performances is the Tonto Community Concert Association’s presentation of the Celtic Angels Christmas at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 at the PHS auditorium. The Irish group’s show encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes — all with a Celtic twist. Experience Celtic Christmas songs including “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon A Time In Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic the native language of the Celts. Single tickets may be purchased at the door for $25 each. Visit www.tccarim.org for details.
