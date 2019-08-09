The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) doesn’t need magic beans to make magic happen.
The MCT will lead about 60 Payson Unified School District students from Kathy Siler’s theatre production class in a full-length musical comedy production of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” at Payson High School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
This is the eighth consecutive year that MCT has spearheaded a production in Payson. It started in 2012 with a production of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.”
“MCT strives to use participation in the performing arts as a vehicle for children to develop the life skills (social, communication and adaptive skills, self-discipline, self-esteem, a strong work ethic, appreciation of the value of teamwork) necessary to answer challenge of the present day,” read an MCT press release.
The show’s directors, Taylor Sage Priday and Payton Hartwick, will also offer six theater workshops for grades 1-8 during the production week’s school hours.
A tour team arrives in their “little red truck: loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props and makeup, everything it takes to put on a play ... except the players.
There will be an open audition at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19 in the high school auditorium. The cast will then rehearse after school all week before presenting “Jack and the Beanstalk” at the end of the week.
“Jack and the Beanstalk” is an original adaption of the classic children’s story about a young boy who plants Wonder Beans in his backyard, which starts him off on a great adventure. With a little help from P.T. Wonder and a Giant, Jack learns a valuable lesson about true happiness. The musical production also features a host of other characters, including the Elegant Harp, Jill, Mother, Milky White, the Farmers, the Merchants, the Circus Performers, and the Wonder Beans.
You can support the continuation of MCT in Payson by attending “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Each year the contract is fully covered by ticket and photo sales, business sponsors, personal donations, and Credit for Kids contributions to PHS Drama-MCT. For more information, contact Mrs. Kathy Siler by email at kathy.siler@pusd.org or call 928-472-5775.
Cast members from previous years are asked to wear their T-shirts from past MCT shows during this new production week.
The MCT residency in Payson is brought to you by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim, with support from Plant Fair Nursery, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
