The next jazz concert at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10.
The church outreach program, assisted by Payson Friends of Jazz, features the pianist Beth Lederman quartet and vocalist and saxophonist Donna Wilde.
Lederman is well known for her sophisticated jazz and rhythmic Brazilian and Latin-jazz piano stylings. A regular headlining artist in Phoenix, she is also a noted performer throughout the western states, Canada and Mexico. A playing professional for more than 20 years, Beth leads several Latin bands — which is not to say she is anything less than a superb mainstream jazz player — and she has played with many superstar groups and artists: The Diamonds, Bobbie Vinton, The Drifters, as well as a whole host of major jazz artists in Arizona. Her music is said to be “melodic, free, fluid, passionate, innovative, heartfelt, rhythmic, eclectic, honest, spontaneous ... and great.
As a vocalist and sax player, Donna Wilde is a compelling and emotive performer.
After receiving her music degree from the University of Wisconsin, she landed her first full-time gig on a show band aboard a Carnival Cruise liner, backing notable artists such as Engelbert Humperdinck. A gifted saxophonist and a beautiful vocalist, she blends well with Lederman, with whom she works regularly.
Wilde is an active player in Phoenix and considered a first-call performer.
Completing the quartet for the afternoon concert are Mike Buskirk, bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
The program is free to the public, supported by contributions from the Payson Friends of Jazz.
The doors remain open to all who wish to come.
