Jazz performances return to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
They start at 2 p.m. on the following Sundays, and the doors are open to the community.
• Sept. 11 – Dave Ihlenfeld piano jazz trio with a special guest vocalist.
• Oct. 2 – ZAZU West, a swinging five-member gypsy jazz ensemble.
• November – to be announced.
To honor the memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, jazz will be performed at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11.
The concert is at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. It features the Dave Ihlenfeld Trio, the artists include: Dave Ihlenfeld – piano; Mike King – upright string bass; Gerry Reynolds – drums. With special guests to be announced.
Dave Ihlenfeld attended DePauw and Indiana Universities prior to teaching music and being a professional musician. He received a master’s degree in music with tuba as a principal instrument.
He has mastered the piano as well, and he loves jazz. Since 1996 he has resided in Arizona, where he is in demand as a jazz pianist, as well as a tuba player.
He’s performed with Clark Terry to Rich Matteson, to the St. Louis Symphony, as well as teaching at Vincennes, Indiana and Northern Arizona Universities. His compositions featured on NPR’s All Things Considered.
During this performance, his selections will feature the tunes that made America’s jazz music great and ultimately played throughout the world. This includes bebop, jazz standards, and the gifts of Brazilian and African musical influences given to American jazz.
RSVP is advised – contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The performance is free.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
