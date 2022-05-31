Ioannis Goudelis

Ioannis Goudelis, a composer and jazz pianist performs in a free concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

Goudelis has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and he has collaborated with jazz artists Howard Alden, Nicholas Payton and many rising new jazz stars.

His original music scores have been heard on FOX (House), NBC (NCIS), HBO and a Fiat commercial.

He performs internationally at music festivals, clubs and concert halls in Europe, Africa, Central America, and the Pacific, as well as throughout the United States.

Born in Greece, Goudelis began playing at 9 at home on the island of Corfu. He studied jazz at Arizona State University, and film at the University of California-Los Angeles.

He released four CDs in the last decade, the most recent being “Home” in 2021.

Goudelis is joined by bassist Lyman Lipke and Payson’s own Gerry Reynolds on drums.

The performance is free for the community. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. An RSVP will help in estimating the number of seats needed. Contact Gerry Reynolds (gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.)

The concert is part of the 2021-22 jazz series, an outreach program of the Community Presbyterian Church.

