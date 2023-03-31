Assassin John Wick is in deep trouble with the High Table, the group that runs the criminal class across the globe. Hiding out in New York, Wick goes to Morocco to murder The Elder, the only entity above the High Table.
The High Table unleashes hordes of killers to stop John Wick – for all the good it does them. The action, and the carnage, moves to Japan and France, with bad actors going down in John Wick’s familiar, graceful ballet of death. The film’s climax is staged at the beautiful Sacre-Coeur church in Paris, where Wick and High Table member Marquis De Gramont engage in a formal duel. Of course, the cowardly De Gramont sends in a champion rather than face John in person.
In a John Wick film, we expect a high body count. We expect the killings to be elegant, abundant, and often clever. We want this, and we get it. We get lots of it. What we don’t usually expect is the kind of polish that comes with spending a hundred million bucks to make a movie. Thanks to two-time Oscar nominee costume designer Paco Delgado, even the costumes are terrific.
Director Chad Stahelski had a long and successful career as a stuntman. The stylistic moves that Keanu Reeves uses in the Wick films come from Stahelski’s long experience.
Reeves returns to his accustomed role. Bill Skarsgard, son of famous actor Stellan Skarsgard, has a vital role as the marquis. We also see Laurence Fishbourne reprise his role as the Bowery King, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick come back in their guise as the proprietors of the Continental Hotel, a refuge for criminals.
This extravagant but still classic John Wick film runs for a long 2 hours and 49 minutes. I tried but could not keep up with the body count of dead bad guys. For that reason (extreme violence, blood, and gore) and for some language issues (killers use bad words, which is not a surprise,) the film has a hard R rating. The optimistic producers allowed $100 million to make the movie, five times what they spent on the first film in the franchise. It is worth every cent. They have made a perfect movie (perfect for a blood-drenched gangster fantasy, that is.) “John Wick Chapter 4” gets five saw blades, a first for the franchise. There is something extra in the credits, so stay in your seat until the movie is truly over.
Fun Fact: John Wick is known in the killer community as the Baba Yaga, a figure in Slavic folklore. In the tradition, Baba Yaga is a scary witch, but in the films, the title is translated as Boogy Man.
On a sad note, the talented, distinctive actor Lance Reddick died of natural causes on March 17, 2023. We first saw him in the excellent HBO series “The Wire” and appreciate him and his work very much. His character, Charon, in the “John Wick” films, refers to Charon in Greek mythology, the ferryman who took souls across the river Styx to Hades. RIP.
