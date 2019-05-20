If you have not as yet seen the previous two John Wick films staring Keanu Reeves, just go right on ahead and watch this one.
These films make the “Transporter” or the “Taken” series seem slow moving in comparison.
Compared to John Wick, Jack Reaper is a film for snooty aristocrats and high thinking snobs.
This, my moviegoing friends, is action with just enough plot to keep us moving along. Lucky for us the seasoned actors bring life to the few minutes of screen time not taken up with stacks of dead bad guys, broken limbs and the best fight choreography since Bruce Lee, or maybe ever.
This stands to reason as now famous and successful director Chad Stahelski in his earlier career was a stunt man. In fact, he was the stunt double for Keanu Reeves in the famous “Matrix” trilogy. Stahelski really knows how to stage a complex, fast, violent and best of all entertaining fight sequence.
The writing is sufficiently well done that we do not suffer when the actors talk in the brief times between fights or shootings. Or stabbings and slicing. Derek Kolstad developed the characters and invented the story. He and three other writers made the screenplay.
A great cast comes and goes in the course of the film.
Reeves plays John Wick, the professional assassin of super human abilities. Various characters in all three films refer to him as the Baba Yaga. The movie explains Baba Yaga as a Slavic folk tale boogie man. More on that in a minute.
Returning to their previous roles as hoteliers at the Continental hotel for gangsters are Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, both favorites of mine. Angelica Houston and Laurence Fishburne lead bad guy factions. Halle Berry produces a remarkable and lovely performance as another Hotelier and old friend of John Wick. Jerome Flynn, late of “Game of Thrones” (ditto Ian McShane) also pitches in.
I should make special mention of Asia Kate Dillon who has a boffo role as the adjudicator for the criminal combine that rules the underworld. She sorts things out when they go amiss, so to speak. Dillon describes herself as sexually non-binary in person and plays a non-binary character in the TV show “Billions.” Both are firsts. No, I don’t quite understand what non-binary means.
“John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum” runs for two hours and 10 minutes. Made with a strong $55 million budget it carries a strong R rating for violence. We get no smoochy stuff at all in this one. It still gets a blazing four saw blades.
The Latin phrase Si vis pacem, parabellum first appeared in that form nearly 2,000 years ago in a work by Vegetius. It means more or less, if you want peace, prepare for war. Ian McShane recites the Latin phrase in the movie. It also refers to a particular kind of 9mm pistol round, refereed to in the movie by Lance Reddick. The title does double duty.
Halle Berry worked so hard in the fight scenes that she broke three of her ribs. Now that’s commitment to the craft.
Baba Yaga is a sort of witch creature in Russian folk tales. It may well be that John Wick isn’t simply a very good assassin, but the very physical embodiment of the evil Baba Yaga spirit. It would explain why he is so hard to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!