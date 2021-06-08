Gila County Superior Court Administrator Jonathon Bearup has announced Gila County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chambers recently received honorable mention recognition in the 2021 Arizona Attorney Creative Arts Competition. The competition was open to members of the state bar. Chambers was recognized for two watercolor paintings: “Woman in Blue Dress” and “Thy Light Has Come”.
