“What are you doing tomorrow?” asked Tom as the opening to his unexpected phone call.
“Well. Writing. Working on my shed.”
“Wanna go kayaking?” he asked.
“Uh. I. Humm. I don’t know,” I said, blinded by the strobe-light flash of my obsessive need to be useful.
“OK,” he said — himself an expert at both reading between the lines and the tyranny of productivity.
Tom was a big-deal New York stockbroker and investment counselor until God decided he could put a man of Tom’s gifts to better use. Now Tom’s working himself ragged running camps for kids at Tontozona and outside Wickenburg. The camps take city kids — especially inner-city kids or foster kids — and plunk them down in nature, teaching science and ecology and the way the wind in pine needles can save the soul.
And now he’s way busier than I am — years after any sensible person would have retired. We’ve had a couple of conversations about obsession, purpose and living a balanced life. But old habits break hard.
“No. Wait,” I said. “I’ll go. Yes. Absolutely.”
“Good. Pick you up at 8.”
And that’s how I found myself launching Tom’s bright green hard-shelled kayak on the waters of Willow Springs Lake, instead of doing — well — anything useful.
We paused on the shoreline, studying the monsoon sky.
“What’s the forecast?” asked Tom, studying the glory of monsoon thunderheads — dazzling white with the bruises of some deep grievance.
“Don’t know. It’s the monsoon,” I shrugged.
So we launched.
Willow Springs Lake is a usually placid, man-made treasure. The state has just two natural lakes: Stoneman Lake near Sedona and Mormon Lake in Flagstaff. The rest stem from man-made dams. Willow Springs Lake just off Highway 260 atop the Rim simply catches runoff. Sometimes, it gets so much snowmelt that water brims over the spillway and meanders down Willow Springs Canyon for 3.4 miles into Woods Canyon and another 12 miles to Chevelon Canyon, where it ends up in another lake.
The 158-acre Willow Springs Lake averages about 60 feet deep and is one of the most visited lakes in the state. It’s heavily stocked with rainbow and tiger trout, but also includes self-sustaining populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass and green sunfish. You can ice fish in the winter.
We glided out onto the still waters, dipping our paddles into the shimmering reflection of the sky. The world seemed hushed — holding its breath in anticipation of the storm.
A flight of about 12 shorebirds flew in a demented formation, veering and dipping within inches of the water. They had a striking V-shaped white pattern on their wings — like black turnstones. I don’t think they were turnstones, who nest on the Alaskan tundra and migrate thousands of miles up and down the coast of California and South America. Sometimes, turnstones wander inland to skim across some little lake — but what were the odds? Our frenetic little flock were probably red-necked phalaropes, just passing through on their own continent spanning migration. I don’t know. I had my kayak paddle, not my binoculars.
But I spotted a couple of ospreys, expertly plucking trout from the lake. They wheeled and swooped, their sharp-tipped wings outlined against the illuminated billows of clouds.
We paddled smoothly toward the upper arm of the lake, admiring the reflections of the layers of Coconino Sandstone on the shoreline. The riffles turned the reflections into abstract art. The sensuous rocks started as wind-blown sand dunes some 275 million years during the Permian, the ghostly reminder of vast inland desert on the supercontinent dubbed Pangea. The Permian ended with a mysterious mass extinction linked to a massive surge in volcanic outbursts. About 70% of species disappeared in a geological moment. It took life 30 million years to recover — setting the stage for the age of the dinosaurs.
Near the end of the lake, we glided through a forest of drowned trees — tall stumps disappearing into the depths of the lake like dreams fading upon waking.
Tom spotted a bald eagle high on a branch — watching our approach dubiously. We nearly exterminated bald eagles. Our careless use of pesticides caused a fatal eggshell thinning. But after we banned DDT, the eagles and the peregrines recovered — hopeful evidence we sometimes learn from our mistakes. The eagles and the osprey are like two street gangs — working the same turf.
The storm caught us about halfway back to the boat ramp.
It started with a spatter of rain and proceeded to cannonades of hail. The surface of the lake erupted in small geysers — and the hail thundered on the brim of my hat and bruised my arm. I laughed out loud, inexpressibly alive.
I know I had things to do. Many things. Important things.
But for the life of me, I couldn’t remember a single one as the thunder rumbled.
