Writer, director, and producer M. Night Shyamalan is often puzzling but always challenging and entertaining. He is known for his early success with the 1999 Bruce Willis film "The Sixth Sense," which achieved staggering popularity. He often writes the script for the films he directs, giving him complete artistic control. Here, he writes, directs, and also helps in producing the movie.
Dave Bautista, late of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Dune," is the only famous name in the cast. I say that with all respect to Rupert Grint. Grint played in the long-running "Harry Potter" films, but he is not a household name. The other players are best known to TV viewers.
Typical to an M. Night Shyamalan, we have a weird, off-kilter story. A young family (two gay guys and their daughter) on vacation to a cabin in the woods hear the "Knock at the Cabin." It is a clutch of dangerous weirdos, led by the intimidating Bautista. They spin an absurd tale of death, sacrifice, and the end of the world.
Absurd or not, the interlopers are insistent. They will not take no for an answer.
Bautista continues to evolve and mature as an actor. He plays a second-grade teacher here, and we believe him. The other players are seasoned pros who do a good job, as we would expect. And director Shyamalan gets the best efforts from his cast.
You never quite know what to expect from Shyamalan except that it will be engaging, thought-provoking, and off-center. How would you react if some nut jobs told you that only the death of a loved one could save the world?
Nikki Amuka-Bird comes from Nigeria but was raised in England. Here she plays a woman from Southern California with a perfect American accent. I don't know how the actors manage such things, but I admire their skills. Amuka-Bird plays one of the four unlikely prophets.
"Knock at the Cabin" runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes. It carries an R rating for blood and gore (minimized-the impact of the film comes from the story's tension.) This terrifying three-and-a-half saw blade film will transport you into another world for a couple of hours, precisely what a good movie is supposed to do.
