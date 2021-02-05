La Santa Del Cañón del Caballo Salvaje or The Saint of Wild Horse Canyon
Lady lives down in Wild Horse Canyon.
A right saintly woman is she.
She ventures out in sleet, hail or snow,
to bring my provisions to me.
Hauls ’em here in her horse’s pack saddle.
Pony seems a fine critter, of course.
Reddish roan — strawberry, I reckon
but Ford Explorer — strange name for a horse!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Author’s note: This poem was written for Gloria who lives in Mesa del Caballo, but she’s such an intrepid lady, I thought “The Saint of Wild Horse Canyon” might suit her better than “The Saint of the Table of the Horse.”
My daughter Becky said of this poem: “Love it! Will this be printed in the paper? If so, a little note of gratitude explaining that Gloria did grocery shopping for you and dad for nearly nine months, and why it was such a godsend during COVID, would be lovely. And it might encourage others to do the same.”
Editor’s Note: Dee Strickland Johnson, better known as Buckshot Dot, is an Arizona Culturekeeper, entertainer, Payson resident and author of half a dozen books of poetry. She has graciously offered to share her poems with the Roundup’s readers.
