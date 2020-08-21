How was I to know that “Last Christmas,” the movie title, comes from “Last Christmas,” the 1984 song title by Wham!?
I spent 1984 in the high Arctic, far from pop tunes on the radio. You want to know if you should watch it? Yes! Goodness, a flawed, feel-good romantic comedy is better than going out in this heat to work in the yard.
Well, we are kind of desperate for movies.
I liked the cast very much. Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is not a one-hit-wonder, typecast as a barbarian queen for the rest of her life. Here she plays a badly broken young woman in her 20s. She is at odds with the world, her family and tries to cover her pain with random sexual encounters and alcohol. Not exactly what we expect in a rom/com, no? She at least is great.
As is Henry Golding. Golding stared in “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018 and the Guy Richie film “The Gentlemen” last year. He plays a gangster named Dry Eye in “The Gentlemen,” a role about as far from romantic as an actor can go. Also featured and clearly having a ball is Emma Thompson. Thompson also helped write the screenplay. She also produced.
Director Paul Feig directed the hysterical “Bridesmaids.” He also directed much of the vastly influential TV series “Freaks and Geeks.”
So, why does such a stellar cast end up with a movie which gets only an average three sawblades out of five? Well, an early scene takes us to Yugoslavia in 1999. In that year Yugoslavia has already disappeared. Fact check folks, you spent millions of dollars to make the film.
The preachy tone of the film all around the edges of the main story added nothing to the mix except irritation.
The final scene is a big musical number with Emilia Clarke singing the title song while every damaged or difficult person exploded in a spasm of brotherhood, acceptance, and general Kumbaya. It would have been preachy in 1920 but in 2020 London it is more silly than necessary.
But the reviewer who slammed it as a lump of coal in the Christmas stocking went much too far.
“Last Christmas” runs for one hour and forty-three minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating. Watch for Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! in the crowd in the finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!