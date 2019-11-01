About 25 clowns, princesses, clowns, a cat, a hatchet-wielding character, and did I mention clowns, converged on the Sawmill Theatres for its Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Attendees were encouraged to wear costumes to the event, which featured a Tim Burton double feature, with his animated films “Frankenweenie” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” showing on the big screen.
It started at 9 p.m. and ended at about 12:30 a.m. Many children attended with their parents for the event billed as PG-rated fun.
Raffle drawings for movie posters and other prizes took place in the lobby between the movies.
Craig Triphahn is the general manager of the theaters and is the person behind the decision to hold many special events throughout the year.
They show a classic movie the first Saturday morning of every month. “The African Queen” is the November classic movie at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The cost is $5 for a ticket.
In July, they also started showing late night classics beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. They debuted that with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” They showed “Spirited Away” at 10 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The turnout for the Halloween event encouraged theater manager Justice Owens.
“It’s going really well,” Owens said. “We appreciate the turnout we got.
“It’s because of the community coming out and supporting these things that we get to do them. So we appreciate the numbers we got and hope to get to do it again soon.”
He expects this to be an annual event, with different movies every year.
“That’s our goal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!