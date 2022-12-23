Avatar

‘Avatar: Way of the Water’ is the sequel to James Cameron’s popular 2009 film ‘Avatar.’

“Avatar: The Way of Water” may be the most beautifully presented animated film in history. James Cameron and his technical people invented new ways of making computer-generated images. The difference between this film and its spectacular progenitor is instantly apparent. The current “Avatar” is a lovely, pretty, beautiful three-hour dose of eye candy. Let’s make that eye cotton candy.

Though less compelling than the images, the story touches many popular buttons. We receive a big dollop of environmental wisdom and at least a smattering of every kind of love from siblings to lovers to parents for offspring and offspring for parents. We also get big battles and small-scale hand-to-hand struggles.

