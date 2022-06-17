We have loved the “Jurassic Park” movies since they first hit the big screen in 1993. What can the producers do with “Jurassic World Dominion” that we haven’t seen before? Maybe that is the wrong question — this time, the producers bring back the original cast. Yes, Laura Dern, Sam Neal, and Jeff Goldblum have all blasted back from the past to delight us again. Laura Dern has an Oscar and two other nominations. Not a new cast, perhaps, but comfortable and fun.
It hit 115 degrees on opening day in Arizona, so comfortable and fun will be enough to bring people into the air conditioned theaters.
Bless their hearts, the producers arranged for the director to spend $165 million on making this entertainment extravaganza. Big screen dinosaurs are back. Director Colin Trevorrow also directed the 2015 “Jurassic World,” which brought in over a billion and a half dollars at the ticket booth.
Besides the returning stars from the original movie, the scrumptious Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt reprise their roles from the two most recent Jurassic films.
If this all sounds unoriginal, well, so what. We, in the seats, want Hollywood to delight us, not show us original films. I note this year’s Oscar for Best Picture was quite innovative and made a million bucks in ticket sales. A billion is more than a million, and the producers know what we want.
We want dinosaurs.
We get them, all sorts of them. Most of the critters scare the bejeebers out of us.
We get familiar and comfortable things like a motorcycle chase with a star fleeing from velociraptors, a titanic battle between colossal meat-eaters, a character straight out of “Indiana Jones” and another character that could easily fit a “James Bond” super villain.
It is all good fun, action, and thrilling close calls with beasts with more teeth than brains.
The movie’s premise is that the extinct but reborn animals now share the earth with the rest of us. It is fun to see the more benign, plant-eating dinosaurs living side by side with typical fauna and, naturally, with people. Not so much fun to have the teethy kind running around loose.
We can absorb the sounds of the theme music by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino. He earned his Oscar with the music he wrote for “Up,” now a classic film.
This repetitive, fun, unoriginal, delightful movie runs for 2 hours and 26 minutes. It earns a respectable three saw blades, not bad for the sixth edition of the franchise. The film has a mild PG-13 rating. They keep the dinosaur-chomping to a minimum.
Fun fact: The Jurassic franchise has scored over $5 billion, cumulative for the first five films. People like to see dinosaurs. I fully expect this film to break the billion-dollar mark.
