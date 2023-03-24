Shazam! Fury of the Gods
We have seen enough "Spider-Man" movies to know about the trials and tribulations that follow when clueless teenagers get superpowers. A child having great strength does not automatically gain an adult understanding of the world. The superhero "Shazam" spends most of his time as 17-year-old Billy Batson in a foster home. His foster brothers and sisters also have superpowers. One of them is still a young girl, not even a teen.

In the first "Shazam" movie, the hero destroyed a magical, ancient artifact, a weapon of great power. The broken staff of power is discovered and restored by two of the daughters of Atlas. They want to replenish the magical powers stolen from their dad, even at the expense of destroying the human world.

