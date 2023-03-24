We have seen enough "Spider-Man" movies to know about the trials and tribulations that follow when clueless teenagers get superpowers. A child having great strength does not automatically gain an adult understanding of the world. The superhero "Shazam" spends most of his time as 17-year-old Billy Batson in a foster home. His foster brothers and sisters also have superpowers. One of them is still a young girl, not even a teen.
In the first "Shazam" movie, the hero destroyed a magical, ancient artifact, a weapon of great power. The broken staff of power is discovered and restored by two of the daughters of Atlas. They want to replenish the magical powers stolen from their dad, even at the expense of destroying the human world.
The only ones standing between humanity and extinction are six youngsters, just one of whom has reached her 18th year.
What could go wrong, right?
The two goddess sisters are joined by a third, one with the youth of a high school girl, never mind that she is 6,000 years old. The goddesses have experience and magical powers on their side. The six superheroes have their super abilities and are too callow to have any fear.
Swedish director David F. Sandberg also directed the first film in the series, and to great success.
Zach Levi returns to the title role. Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren play two of the evil sisters. Rachel Beller plays the third sister. Benin-born actor Djomn Hounsou again appears as the Wizard, confusingly also named "Shazam." The superhero kids have two actors for each character, one a young foster child and one an adult superhero. The best actor, for me, was Meagan Good, who played an adult superhero with the charming innocence of the youngest child.
There are two stand-out moments in the film, new twists, as it were. In one scene, we witness a stampede of vicious unicorns. I hadn't seen that before. We also have the treat of a fit, youthful superhero battling with an old woman. The old woman is a demi-god who has lived for thousands of years, but it is still a first.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be every bit as popular as the first "Shazam" film. The fast, silly, good-hearted, funny, and lively four saw blade film runs for a good strong 2 hours and 10 minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating. I think the film's jokes and general sensibilities are aimed straight at the 13-year-old male audience. That probably explains why I enjoyed it so much.
Sometimes a movie will have what we call an Easter egg slipped in, something small around the edges of the film that, if noticed, will reward the alert audience member. Watch for a shop sign reading "Fulci," a reference to Lucio Fulci, a prolific Italian director of low-budget movies. I know him best from his films "Zombi 2" and "Zombie 3."
