The Rim Country Camera Club will hold an open discussion and presentation of fall photography at its October meeting, which is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Payson Public Library community room, 328 N. McLane Road.
Sue Zen, owner of My Imago Dei Photography, will lead the discussion and present a tutorial on landscape and wilderness photography. Attendees are encouraged to bring past years’ fall photos and share favorite locations within Rim Country where fall colors may offer photographic opportunities in the coming weeks.
Photographers whose winning photos appear in the 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendar will also be recognized. The club was pleased to receive more than 450 submissions for this year’s calendar.
Zen grew up in the Northwest where seeing lush forests, majestic ocean vistas and never-ending formations of clouds in the sky shaped her love of nature. Her photography career began when she discovered a passion for recording these images as photographs, then sharing the earth’s beauty in the form of vintage windows and wall décor. She studied photography with photographer-mentors and in formal classroom education prior to accepting the position of adjunct professor of photography at Gila Community College. She says teaching beginning digital photography and helping others launch their own photographic journeys is highly rewarding.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome.
