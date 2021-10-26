Learn value of old coins Oct 26, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a program on old coins with Bob the Coin Guy at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the large meeting room.Participants can have their old coins valued and learn the history behind them. The program focuses on U.S. coins only. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coin Economics Guy Value Payson Public Library Participant Bob Program Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Dangerous intersection could get fixed The basics and history of mRNA vaccine technology Who should choose commission members? Dancing just part of Flea Market/Business Expo Second wastewater spill in Houston Creek Latest Stories Boosters authorized for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Art League, Empty Bowls team up for fall show and gala Quilters converge on Rim Country this fall at casino State, Gila County unemployment rate tick down Elks host Halloween Carnival Arizona counties finalizing agreement in national opiate lawsuits Dangerous intersection could get fixed The basics and history of mRNA vaccine technology Who should choose commission members? Judge approves a settlement to protect Verde River Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor They all need to go Pool questions Defunding police Up to speed Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists A truly amazing trek on horseback The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad – Part 2 March for reproductive rights draws crowd to Beeline Highway The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad Two events that taught us to maintain a balanced outlook – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Ladies Clothing & Watch Sale Dr. Bob Gear Caregivers Workshop Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon NAPA Auto Parts Chester's Chicken Trunk or Treat Medicare Enrollment Assistance JARS Cannibis Massage Special Diamond Quality Beef Tonto Community Concert Association Rim Country Photo Gifts Certified Canine Massage Rim Country Pet Salon CBD Products for Pets Back to Basics Pet Products Mattress Experts & More Black Friday Sale Macky's Grill Caregivers Wanted Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Blattner Brush Pit Entrusted Pets Cremation Pins for Paws Big O Tires Office for Rent Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers CBD Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Diamond Point Gun Shop Integricare RR Business Directory Psalm 121: 1-2 Integricare 2x3 Free Crisis Counseling Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!