Area youngsters are in the last month of their summer recess. School resumes Aug. 1. So, area libraries are offering activities to keep boredom away.
Area libraries continue with the special summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. The program involves an array of activities for children of all ages.
Both the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, and the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place in Pine are participating.
Both have regular story times for younger children.
At the Payson Library
Monday movies at 10:30 a.m. and Aquatic Art for All at 2 p.m., suitable for young children with their guardians.
The movies include: “Finding Dory,” July 11; and “Luca,” July 18. The movie “Finding Dory” has interactive elements that may not be suitable for children with sensory sensitivities.
The art programs are: Sea Creatures, July 11; and Cupcake Crabs, July 18.
The Tuesday program is at 2 p.m. and is the Cuttlefish Conservation Club, which is suitable for all who wish to reduce and reuse. The projects: Plastic Bag Potted Plants, July 12; and How to be a Conservationist, July 19.
Wednesday’s program, Wacky Whale Wednesdays, is at 2 p.m. and features: Foodie Fish Art, July 13; and Beach Bingo, July 20.
The Thursday program is at 2 p.m., is recommended for those 9 and older, and features You Wouldn’t Want to be ... On the Titanic, July 14; and On Shackleton’s Polar Expedition, July 21.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m., through July 22, local children’s entertainer Tina Ratzken performs with stories, puppets and more.
To learn more about the Payson Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program call 928-474-9260.
At the Pine Library
The Pine library plans special events on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
