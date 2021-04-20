Summer is still a month away, but both the Payson and Pine libraries are planning summer reading programs for area youngsters.
“The summer reading theme for 2021 is ‘Tails and Tales.’ As always, there will be a reading incentive program for preschoolers, school-aged children, and teens,” said Emily Linkey, director of the Payson Public Library.
“We do not yet have a calendar of summer reading events as we are in the process of hiring a new youth services specialist to head those programs up and things will vary according to her schedule. We’ll be sure to send out information as soon as we have a few more details nailed down,” Linkey said.
To learn more go online to the library’s website, paysonaz.gov; call 928-474-9260; or stop by 328 N. McLane Road.
Peggy Eagan, youth services coordinator for the Pine Public Library, said she is still in the planning stage of the summer reading program that will be June 1 through July 24.
Some activities have been planned, but everything is subject to change depending on COVID-19. They will hold the activities in the library activity room or outside of the library. Crafts or craft kits will be available weekly, and some additional activities may be included.
Pine Library Summer Reading
June 1 through July 24 for ages 0 to 100
Registration is now open at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org on the ReadSquared app or in person at the library, 6124 W. Randall Place.
Special Events
• Miss Susie and Quackers
• Pony Rides and Horses
• Wildlife Rescue and Owl Pellet Dissection
• Animal Yoga
• Preschool Safari Pet Show and Tell
Additionally, there will be crafts, free books, and special missions prizes.
For more information, call Peggy at the library, 928-476-3678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!