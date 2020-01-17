The Library Friends of Payson meet Monday, Jan. 20 at the Payson Ranger Station conference room, 1009 E. Highway 260. A short business meeting is at 10 a.m., followed by a program at 10:30 a.m. The change in the meeting site is due to the construction at the Payson Public Library.
The guest speaker is Cameron Mower, Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus assistant professor of biology, who will give a presentation on birds of the Rim Country.
Mower is an instructor of classes on birds and plants of Arizona. His love of nature extends back to his childhood, where he grew up on a ranch in New Mexico.
He will introduce the audience to the variety of birds in the Rim Country and discuss the physics and physiology of flight. The structure of birds’ wings and their lightweight, hollow bones give them the ability to become airborne. He will teach how to identify birds by sight and sound. Mower will also share some university websites with recordings of bird songs.
According to Cornell University Lab of Ornithology, the wild bird population has declined by almost 30% since 1970. Learn what you can do to help protect the birds of Rim Country.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation is for the community and a special invitation is extended to students for the presentation, which is on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a school holiday. For more inforamtion, call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
