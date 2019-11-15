Ever found an injured or orphaned wild animal and not know what to do? Attend the next meeting of the Library Friends of Payson for a presentation by Arizona Wild Rescue. The presentation is at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18 in the library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. There is a short business meeting at 10 a.m., with the presentation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker is Delphia Strickland, owner and director of Arizona Wild Rescue. She is a local resident and the only licensed wildlife rehabilitator in Gila County.
Since 2000, Strickland has rescued, rehabilitated and released hundreds of birds and small mammals. She will share her knowledge of local animals and advise us when an animal should be left alone, and when it should be taken to Arizona Wild Rescue.
Strickland will have a slideshow presentation including some of the animals that she has cared for over the years.
In addition to the public, home-schooled children in the fifth grade and above are also welcome.
For details call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget. Follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/libraryfriendspayson/ or the Library Friends’ website, libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
