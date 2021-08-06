The Library Friends of Payson are eager to welcome the community back for monthly presentations in the new, expanded meeting room at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The group’s first meeting in over a year takes place at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16. At 10:30 a.m., it will have local author Susan Starr share her book, “Ringo Starr: Search and Rescue Dog,” a memoir about her experiences as the dog team leader for Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.
After the presentation, Starr is signing her book, which will be available for purchase for $25.99 cash, check, or charge. Starr plans to bring her trained rescue dogs.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue (TRSAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of more than 60 volunteer members dedicated to saving lives and assisting people in need on the area’s trails and canyons. TRSAR has been serving the Rim Country community for over 50 years.
Starr is a veterinary technician and has worked for Dr. Alan Hallman at Star Valley Veterinary Clinic for 14 years.
The public is invited to both the business meeting and the free one-hour program. The group invites home-school students for this presentation. For questions call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/libraryfriendspayson/ or the Library Friends’ website.www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
