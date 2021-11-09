The Payson Public Library is hosting a reception and exhibition for Roxanne and Suzy Almblade. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at 328 N. McLane Road.
The Almblade sisters will talk about their art and will have original works and prints for sale.
“They are amazingly good artists. They are in the Payson Art League and teach art at the community college. Their works are in galleries here and in Scottsdale,” said David Grassé with the Payson Public Library.
Roxanne Almblade
Roxanne is an emerging artist specializing in acrylics. She can often be spotted on the many scenic hiking trails and lovely picnic spots around Payson painting plein-air style.
She loves landscapes and wildlife – and pretty much anything with the great outdoors. Roxanne paints in the studio too, but restlessness catches up to her, and off she goes again.
“Mother Nature is a harsh and strict teacher with zero patience, but I’ve learned and grown so much from painting outdoors!” Roxanne shares.
“I can’t recommend it enough. All artists should try it. If not to learn, then at least for an excuse to get out of the house during lockdowns, right? Stronger legs are a plus too.”
How does Roxanne do plein-air painting with acrylics? One would think it’d be difficult. “A spray bottle is your best friend! But I’ve found that once my paints dry up, the sun has moved the shadows too much to continue, anyway. You have to be fast, or hike back there tomorrow,” Roxanne said.
Roxanne joined the Payson Art League in 2019 shortly after moving to Payson from her hometown of Scottsdale. She credits joining PAL with opening many doors of opportunity for starting her budding art career. Her artwork is featured in two galleries, including the House of Joy in Jerome and Method Art Studio in Scottsdale.
Roxanne has a twin sister, Suzy, who is a watercolorist. Roxanne said not to worry about the confusion, “It comes with the territory of being a twin. We do make a great tag team though!”
Suzy Almblade
Suzy is a creative born in Arizona. Art was a passion from the beginning, but it wasn’t until a university trip to Italy in 2010 that she discovered the joys of watercolor and has been painting with it ever since.
There was no other medium as delightful or curious. Perhaps it was the Italian food and scenery, but watercolor had a unique edge acrylic and oils didn’t. Unlike oils and acrylic, which can be so easily manipulated, she found watercolor was special in that it had a mind of its own. Clouds done in wet on wet would form on paper and dry very differently. How exciting it was to be surprised at your own work after putting the paintbrush down, she said.
Ten years of dedicated practice with the difficult medium of watercolor has led her to become a full-time artist whose brush finds a delicate balance of colorful details and giving the water the freedom to play with the pigments. Suzy works from her home studio in Payson with her twin sister Roxy, also an artist, and is a member of the Payson Art League.
Recently Suzy has created art tutorials for intermediate watercolorists on the website Skillshare and enjoys interacting with her students.
Information on the Amblade sisters is from the Payson Art League website, paysonartists.org.
