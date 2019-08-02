A group of Rim Country quilters honored area veterans with a “Quilts of Valor” ceremony July 24 at The Copper Needle quilt store at Payson’s Sawmill Crossing.
The three recipients of the quilts were Karl Allison, Roger Zen and Milo Durfey.
Allison was with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He served eight years on active duty and 12 years in the reserves, retiring in 1992 as a first class electronics technician.
Zen was both Army and Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1971. He served with the air police and was a military dog handler. His combat missions included Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.
Durfey was in Army Signal Corps. He was in Vietnam and Germany. He served as enlisted from 1968 to 1971, then he went to ROTC and served as an officer from 1975 to 1993.
The quilt group used to be affiliated with the Heber-Overgaard Quilts of Valor group, but has since branched off on its own. Members not only make Quilts of Valor, but also non-military quilts that are then donated to charities or deserving individuals in Payson. There is a core group of eight to 10 women who work once a month on the quilts.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
