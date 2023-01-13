M3GAN
Universal Pictures

“M3GAN,” the character, is a companion robot for a child. “M3GAN” the movie is a PG-13-rated horror/comedy. Does it seem odd to mix horror and humor in the same picture? Well, yes, and something that is hard to pull off successfully. But producer Jason Blum and director Gerald Johnstone managed to do it, and very well.

Johnstone bosses his fourth feature film with “M3GAN.” Blumhouse Productions chose him because they thought he had the proper degree of snarky wit to pull off such a difficult combination.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.