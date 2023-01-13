“M3GAN,” the character, is a companion robot for a child. “M3GAN” the movie is a PG-13-rated horror/comedy. Does it seem odd to mix horror and humor in the same picture? Well, yes, and something that is hard to pull off successfully. But producer Jason Blum and director Gerald Johnstone managed to do it, and very well.
Johnstone bosses his fourth feature film with “M3GAN.” Blumhouse Productions chose him because they thought he had the proper degree of snarky wit to pull off such a difficult combination.
Writer Akela Cooper also wrote “Malignant,” a not successful horror flick for Atomic Monster Productions.
Singer, actress, comic, writer, and producer Allison Williams has the leading role. You will have seen her on the TV series “Girls.” Jen Van Epps (“Cowboy Bebob” voice actress) and Brion Jordan Alvarez have critical roles. Young Violet McGraw plays the girl for whom the companion robot is meant to comfort after the death of her parents.
Naturally, having a self-aware robot as a companion for a young girl will not work out very well.
In what amounts to a warning about technology running wild, we have a cute 4-foot-tall robot slaying people. One of my movie guy friends said “M3GAN” is a mix of “Chucky” and Skynet. But “M3GAN” had a few good “Oh my goodness” moments and a couple of jumps.
I enjoyed this very much, as did the people I spoke with after the show.
Blumhouse has been making horror flicks since 2000. They have a production template that includes restricting the actors’ dialog, restricting the number of locations to film, and using not-yet-famous actors. This makes it possible to make the movies on a shoestring. The five-film “Purge” franchise alone has brought in half a billion dollars at the box office on a five-film investment of $59 million. Jason Blum has made mainstream films as well. He has racked up Oscar nominations for “Whiplash,” “Get Out,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”
In a bit of good news for horror fans, Atomic Monster Productions has merged with Blumhouse to build a powerful horror juggernaut.
“M3GAN” runs for 1 hour and 42 minutes. The producers built the PG-13 film on a modest $12 million budget. Prognosticators think it will rake in about $20 million over the opening weekend. This above-average four-saw blade horror/comedy will please those of a particular outlook, like me.
Parents beware. This film does have some bad words and, of course, bloody murder. PG-13 means that people younger than 13 should not watch.
