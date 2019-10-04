The Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Payson, host the 244th Anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps with a formal celebration Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
The evening includes a dinner, with a choice of prime rib or chicken Oscar, for $50 per person, and the traditional cake-cutting ceremony. Retired Payson Police Chief Don Engler is the featured speaker for the evening. Checks should be made payable to: Rim Country Detachment No. 928, Inc. Cancellations will not be accepted after October 30.
The schedule for the evening: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., social hour; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., guest speaker and ceremony; entertainment to follow.
For more information about reservations, contact Bill Sahno, 928-472-6617 or Lee Bumbalow, 928-468-1095.
