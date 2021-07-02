Get out early Saturday mornings now through Sept. 18. The Payson Farmers Market, in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot, is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. It features a wide array of vendors from throughout the state, plus some unusual attractions. One such attraction was the Melon Bowling for youngsters on Saturday, June 26.
