The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87.
The guild has sponsored the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day festivals for more than 40 years. About 80 artists and craftspeople take part at each event in booths on the community center grounds and in the cultural hall.
The guild is a nonprofit organization. It is a dedicated small group of volunteers.
All monies collected by the guild, in excess of costs related to sanitation, security and use of the buildings, are donated to other nonprofit organizations in Pine and Strawberry. In the past, the guild has given grant money to several organizations including, Community Emergency Response Team, Tonto Search & Rescue, Pine-Strawberry Museum, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library and several others.
For the past two years, due to the pandemic and then the Backbone Fire, it could not donate to the organizations as in the past.
This year guild members used half of the 50/50 raffle proceeds to help pay for the ADA ramp to make sure that people who come into the group’s boutique in the community center have a safe entry, both for those walking in or in wheelchairs.
