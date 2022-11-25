The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star in “The Menu.”

 Searchlight Pictures

This part of the movie year, the space between Halloween and New Year’s Eve, is stuffed with films made by ambitious moviemakers wanting to win an Oscar. The moviemakers pull out all the stops, talent-wise, and go for it. The recent tiny but intense movie “Tar” is an example. “The Menu” might not aspire to Best Picture, but it is fun, clever, original, and very witty in a dark way. It is billed as a dark comedy/horror.

Seth Riss and Will Tracy, the writers, have a short sheet with the big screen but a long history with TV. Riss penned 104 episodes of the satirical news show “The Onion.” It is so cleverly written that many people thought it was real news. His co-writer Will Tracy has also written for “The Onion” and many other comic TV shows. We can detect their touch everywhere in the dialogue of the movie.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.