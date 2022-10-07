Miles of chrome on classic, vintage, antique and specialty automobiles rolls into Rim Country this weekend. It’s the 29th annual Beeline Cruise-in Car Show hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club.
Participants gather at Green Valley Park today, Friday, Oct. 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to do a grand cruise around Payson. The cruise goes east on Main and north on Beeline up to Tyler Parkway where it will circle at Majestic Rim. The route goes south on Beeline to Longhorn, turning west and then north again on McLane to Payson Parkway, then southwest back to Longhorn and then turns south on McLane to head back to Green Valley Park. After the cruise around town, participants will meet at Rumsey Park for a Burger Burn.
The main event is Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show is open to the public free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and several food vendors are on hand, as well as others offering memorabilia and more.
There will be a ballot for the public to vote for their favorite vehicle. It can be picked up at the Hospitality Booth at Green Valley Park Saturday morning and returned to the Hospitality Booth by noon.
The Basket Raffle is open to the public, but you have to be present when the drawing starts at 1:15 p.m., also at the Hospitality Booth.
New this year is a class for Rat Rods, which are becoming more popular. Judging for the Top 20 will be done by the participants and the Best of Show is selected from the top vote-getters on participant ballots. Other “Best” trophies are selected by a team of local volunteers who have expertise in the category, and who do not have any vehicles that are in competition for the awards. RCCAC club members’ cars that are on display are judged separately by participants for a few awards that are not a part of the main show.
Ballots are due in by noon. The 50/50 raffle is at 2 p.m., at the start of the awards ceremony at the bandstand.
RCCAC typically posts some pictures from the show on its website — http:/rimcountryclassicautoclub.com within a few weeks after the show.
