car show

The 2022 Beeline Cruise-In Car Show is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Green Valley Park with cars on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 Alexis Bechman/Roundup

Miles of chrome on classic, vintage, antique and specialty automobiles rolls into Rim Country this weekend. It’s the 29th annual Beeline Cruise-in Car Show hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club.

Participants gather at Green Valley Park today, Friday, Oct. 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to do a grand cruise around Payson. The cruise goes east on Main and north on Beeline up to Tyler Parkway where it will circle at Majestic Rim. The route goes south on Beeline to Longhorn, turning west and then north again on McLane to Payson Parkway, then southwest back to Longhorn and then turns south on McLane to head back to Green Valley Park. After the cruise around town, participants will meet at Rumsey Park for a Burger Burn.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

