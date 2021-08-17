Missoula Children’s Theatre has returned to Payson for its ninth visit. This year it will lead about 60 local school students in the full-length musical comedy, “Sleeping Beauty.”
This is an original adaptation of the classic children’s story. A new princess is born, and from far and wide, the people of the kingdom gather to celebrate. One simple mistake is made — an invitation is misplaced —and the wrath of the vicious Scarella falls upon the poor infant in the form of a spell. Sleeping Beauty is now destined to sleep for eternity if she should prick her finger on a spindle before she reaches her 16th birthday. Sleeping Beauty’s Fairy Godmothers do their best to amend the spell, but Scarella, with the help of some nasty Trolls, tricks Sleeping Beauty into pricking her finger and the spell takes effect. 500 years pass, and Sleeping Beauty wakes to find herself in a rock ’n’ roll dream.
You might ask, how can a full-scale production of this story take place after only one rehearsal week? Well, an MCT tour team arrives in their “little red truck” loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props and makeup, everything it takes to put on a play — except the players.
There will be an open audition for first through 12th grade students Monday, Aug. 23 and the directors and cast practice together intensively. The two professional MCT directors exemplify professionalism and give energized support to all the young actors. Parents and grandparents are always amazed by what their children can pull off with focus and dedication in such a short time.
MCT uses participation in the performing arts as a vehicle for children to develop the life skills (social, communication and adaptive skills, self-discipline, self-esteem, a strong work ethic, appreciation of the value of teamwork) necessary to answer challenges of the present day.
The show’s directors will also offer six theater workshops for grades 1-8 during the production week’s school hours.
“Sleeping Beauty” will have two shows: at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Payson High School auditorium. Don’t miss this fabulous yearly event.
Pre-sale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students at the 260 Cafe, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Payson High School’s online bookstore. Tickets are $8 and $6 at the door.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is sponsored by the Payson Longhorn Theatre and ArtBeat: Rhythm of the Rim, with support from Plant Fair, Miller Autoworks, Payson Premier Dental and Iron Horse Signs.
You can support the continuation of MCT in Payson by attending “Sleeping Beauty.” The MCT contract is fully covered by ticket and photo sales, business sponsors, personal donations, and Credit for Kids contributions to PHS Drama-MCT. For more information, contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org or 928-472-5775.
Attention: All previous years’ cast members — please wear your T-shirts from past MCT shows during this new production week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!