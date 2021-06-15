Mogollon Monster Mudda & Gladiator Challenge is Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway. The site is also open on Thursday, June 17 to register and for those who pre-registered to pick up participant packets if they have not yet received one in the mail.
Day-of registration is available on site, but is a cash-only transaction. A Mudda T-shirt is not guaranteed to on-site registrants.
Festivities start Friday evening with the Kidz Monster Mudda. The first heat, for 6-year-olds, starts at 5:15 p.m., with the last heat, for 11-year-olds, starting at 7 p.m. There are six heats, one for each age, 6 through 11. Registration is $25 per child and includes a T-shirt (if available), race ID and commemorative medal.
Next up is the Hero Heat, with free registration for active and retired law enforcement and fire personnel, armed forces, medical and EMS with valid credentials.
The Hero Heat takes place Saturday morning with the first heat at 7 a.m. and the second heat at 7:10 p.m.
Participants receive a T-shirt, numbered race tracker, swag bag and medal.
The Elite and Specialty Heats start at 7:20 a.m., Saturday, with the last heat in the group starting at 8:40 a.m. This race is for those 12 and older with a registration fee of $75. Participants receive a T-shirt, race ID and commemorative medal.
Adult general heats, for those 12 and older, start at 8:55 a.m., Saturday, June 19. There are 34 heats scheduled. The registration fee is $75 and participants receive a T-shirt, numbered race tracker, swag bag and medal.
The Gladiator Challenge is the final piece of the Mogollon Monster Mudda, where top performers from the Elite and Specialty Heats contend for cash prizes. The following are admitted to the Gladiator Challenge:
• Top eight male and top eight female times will qualify for the Gladiator Challenge; only registered participants in the Elite Male and Elite Female heats will be considered.
• Teen Elite – Only men and women are to participate in their respective gender heat. Must be 12-17 years of age the day of the race to qualify within this heat; only registered participants in the Elite Male Teen and Elite Teen Female heats will be considered.
• Masters Elite – Only men and women are to participate in their respective gender heat. Must be 50+ years of age the day of the race to qualify within this heat; only registered participants in the Elite Male Masters and Elite Masters Female heats will be considered.
• Hero – Both heats offered are co-ed heats. The top two times in both earlier Hero Heats will qualify to participate in the Gladiator Challenge.
Participants will advance through the Gladiator Challenge based on time per round through the coliseum obstacles. Only head to head matchup is in the final round.
• 3 rounds — Elite Male and Female, 8 participants; 4 participants; 2 participants
• 2 rounds – Hero, 4 participants; 2 participants
• 1 round — Teen and Masters
To learn more, go to paysonrimcountry.com/mudda.
