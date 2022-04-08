Will the public embrace Jared Leto as a tortured vampire? We will see. Swedish director Daniel Espinosa gave it his best shot. Espinosa is known for the riveting and entertaining “Safe House,” a thriller with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. He also made “Child 44,” a financial disaster as one might expect of a film about the mysterious murder of children by a serial killer in Stalin’s USSR.
Jarad Leto has a well-earned Oscar for his role in the haunting “The Dallas Buyers Club.” He first came to my attention in the terrifying film about drug addiction “Requiem for a Dream.” We saw him recently in “House of Gucci.” He has a career spanning 30 years and some 60 credits, including a brilliant tour as The Joker in “Suicide Squad.”
His co-stars include Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson (62 credits), and Adria Arjona. Smith is the most recent lead actor in the long-running British series “Dr. Who.” He plays the “brother” of Leto’s Dr. Morbius. Puerto Rico born Arjona is best known for her work as a TV actress in several series.
We can accept a lot of nonsense in a Marvel movie. We are OK with research physicians who look like and dress like supermodels. We are OK with a guy curing a very rare blood condition by injecting himself with bat DNA. Science, right? But in “Morbius” we are asked to accept bizarre super enhancements with no explanation. Stuff just happens when it needs to move the story along. It is as if you painted yourself into a corner and then walked through the wall to the room next door so you wouldn’t have to mess up the paint. As “Deadpool” told us, that is just lazy writing.
The acting held up fine, as it should in a movie at this level. The direction might be a bit quirky but not enough to put us off. The vampire transformation is actually cool. But for me, the sudden superpowers of various sorts were a no-go. Please keep in mind that the protagonist is a multi-murderer from the first half-hour of the movie. It is hard for most of us to root for a mass killer, even if at other times he seems like a nice man.
The game but nearly unwatchable “Morbius” runs for 1 hour and 44 minutes. The PG-13 rated film gets a low, low one and a half saw blades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!