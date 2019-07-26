Disney has been giving us live action remakes of its fabulous back list of animated films, a list that goes back for decades.
“Cinderella” had great success a few years ago and “Aladdin,” still in theaters, has knocked down nearly a billion dollars while pleasing millions of moviegoers.
“The Lion King” does not have real actors like the other films. The players are all African animals, but with voices. Professionals call the new kind of animation “photo-realistic commuter animation” as opposed to the traditional animation of the 1994 original film. The animals certainly look real.
Some famous and familiar names give voice to the lions, warthogs and other animals of the great plains of east Africa. Movie buffs will immediately recognize the masterful voice of Oscar nominee James Earl Jones as Musafa. Another Oscar nominee, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the bad lion, the evil Scar. Seth Rogen plays Pumbaa, a warthog, while Beyonce gives voice to Nala, the young female lion.
Director and producer Jon Favreau has a bright list as a director. His works include “Iron Man,” “Cowboys and Aliens” and the now Christmas staple “Elf.” He also produced the still in theaters “Avengers: End Game” which has inched up to within a whisker of grossing more money than even “Avatar.” An actor with almost 70 credits, we can see him playing Happy Hogan just down the hall in “Spiderman: Far From Home.”
Writer Jeff Nathanson also penned “The Terminal” and “Catch Me if You Can.”
The story will seem fresh to the hundred or so little kids I shared the theater with. They loved it by the way, a good sign. But those of us who remember Shakespeare’s character Prince Hal will also remember the tale of the young prince who falls in with unworthy companions but eventually finds his feet and becomes a good and powerful king. Maybe I loved the old version of “The Lion King” so much that nothing could measure up. In any case, I found this edition not quite as great, still very good however.
The new animation follows real images of the animals so closely as to beggar comparison. Which is real? Which is a computer-generated image? Only the lack of flies and other distractions allow us to tell one from the other. I will watch my diet, exercise and stay away from the fast crowd in hopes of seeing John Wayne once again. Truly, it can’t be long now.
The one-hour and 58-minute-long remake of the epic film “The Lion King” gets a superior four saw blades, not quite the five of the original. The film has a PG rating which means that the violence is more the kind we might see in a kindergarten recess, lots of arm waving but no blood. Many of the children I watched with were in the pre-school range.
“Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4” have made box office gains in the high hundreds of millions of dollars. “Captain Marvel” has brought in over a billion dollars and the champ, “Avengers: End Game” has grossed way over $2 billion. This year in movie terms is the year of Disney.
“The Lion King” cost Disney $260 million. If the happy kids I saw give us a clue, this will make another big Disney hit film.
