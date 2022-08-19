Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Lesley Manville stars in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

 Provided photo

Movies are not just about spaceships, explosions, and heroes making quips as they slay the bad guys. Sometimes, not often enough, they are about a charming story, wonderfully told. I think of Dame Judy Dench in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” Dame Hellen Mirren in “The Hundred-Foot Journey” also falls into this category.

In “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” we have Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville occupying the title role. She is an actress of enormous skill, skill which has been refined and polished for decades. Like her fellow Dames, Manville has scores of parts, including her performance in “Phantom Thread,” which gained her an Oscar nomination.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.