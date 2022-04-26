Anne James is donating one of her guitars to a silent auction that is part of the April 30 fund-raising event for the Ukraine. The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main.
Beth Campbelland Sons are among the performers participating in a benefit for Ukraine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Contributed photo
Anne James is donating one of her guitars to a silent auction that is part of the April 30 fund-raising event for the Ukraine. The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main.
The Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., in cooperation with a local grassroots effort to raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine, is hosting a casual and fun afternoon of music and storytelling from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 30. The event is free to the public, although donations are appreciated. There will be dancing and participation is welcome.
Featured performers are Bill Knauss playing Americana music; Bruce Wales on hammer dulcimer and guitar; Beth Campbell & Sons; High Country Rockers, Tricia Henning and Patrick Neibauer, with Anne James on mandolin; plus Ric Hinkie and Leonie Dobbins will add storytelling and poetry to the mix. Payson resident and native Ukrainian Olena Vinogradova McCormick will give a presentation on Ukraine.
A 50/50 cash prize raffle and silent auction is also planned. Auction items include a guitar donated by Anne James; a Ukraine themed gift basket; jewelry; antiques; and collectibles. Additional donations are welcome. Refreshments and a bake sale will also be available. All time and expenses for this event have been donated by volunteers. 100% of the money collected at the event goes to aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!