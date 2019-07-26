Gila Community College is offering four free concerts in August as part of its “Music in the Garden” series.
This series picks up where the town’s Summer Concert Series in June and July leaves off.
This is the third year GCC has offered concerts in the garden.
“The first year we had one concert, then expanded into a four-concert series in 2018 and 2019,” said Dean Pam Butterfield.
The venue is GCC’s xeriscaped garden, tended to for the past three years by volunteers Marion Grill and Carol Noble.
Concerts include:
Cinnamon Twist: “A Celtic American band playing acoustic songs and ballads,” featuring Jen Holly and Anne James who will play Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Sound Tapestry: “A classical guitar and flute duo creating an intricate mosaic of sound,” featuring Bette Acker and Gary McReynolds who will play Saturday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Incidental Bluegrass: An “entertaining acoustic blend of traditional and contemporary grassified tunes,” featuring Dale Knighton, Tom Edney, Mark Sopeland and Roy Sandoval who will play Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
The final concert in the series is Six Gal ‘n Hat, “a local family band that enjoys playing fun and thought-provoking folk, country, and Celtic tunes,” who will play Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
The concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Rim Country GCC and donations are accepted for student scholarships.
The Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 2012 by a group of citizens who wanted to provide career opportunities to local residents.
Their mission is to encourage the ideals of higher education by providing scholarships and other services to the students of Gila Community College. For more information, visit http://www.friendsofrimcountrygcc.org/
