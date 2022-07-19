bull riding

As part of the Northern Gila County Historical Society’s National Day of the Cowboy celebration, Henry Schill is answering questions about bull riding and signing photographs. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Rim Country Museum complex at Green Valley Park.

The Northern Gila County Historical Society hosts a celebration for National Day of the Cowboy Saturday, July 23 at its Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park.

The Northern Gila County Historical Society, owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current. Activities are planned for the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.

