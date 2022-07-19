As part of the Northern Gila County Historical Society’s National Day of the Cowboy celebration, Henry Schill is answering questions about bull riding and signing photographs. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Rim Country Museum complex at Green Valley Park.
The Northern Gila County Historical Society, owner and operator of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin in Payson, celebrates the contributions made by cowboys past and current. Activities are planned for the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway.
The schedule of activities (posted on the museum website, rimcountrymuseum.org and Rim Country Museum Facebook page) is as follows:
Throughout the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Free admission and self-guided tours of the Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin.
• Snack sales on gift shop porch.
• Photos area with Rim Country Re-enactors, gift shop side of courtyard.
• Q&A on Bull Riding with Harry Schill and photo signing, Museum Rodeo Exhibit, first floor.
• Display and demonstration of Authentic Chuck Wagon with Roger Mills of Wind River Outfitters of Arizona, curbside in front parking lot.
• Jail is open with judges and deputies, corner courtyard by fire truck.
• Rope Clara-Bell, wear cowboy hat and scarf, with coloring sheets of ropes and saddles for children, with Rim Country Re-enactors on the lawn in front of Ranger Station.
• Featured Cowboy Books available in special sale, Museum Gift Shop.
Individually scheduled events:
• 10 a.m. – Payson Town Mayor Tom Morrissey reads proclamation and opening for National Day of the Cowboy, in front of the Museum Gift Shop.
• 10:30 a.m. – Rim Country Re-enactors present AZ Charlie (Charlie Meadows) skit, courtyard.
• 11 a.m. – Cinnamon Twist in Cowboy Music performance, courtyard.
• 11:30 a.m. – Storytime “Cowboys,” museum second floor at Miss Julia’s Classroom exhibit.
• Noon – Cowboy Attire skit with Kenny and Bonnie, Rim Country Re-enactors, courtyard.
• 1 p.m. – Cinnamon Twist in Cowboy Music performance, courtyard.
• 1:45 p.m. – Payson “Dew” performance by Rim Country Re-enactors, courtyard.
• 2:15 p.m. – Storytime “Cowboys,” museum second floor at Miss Julia’s Classroom exhibit.
• 2:45 p.m. – Cowboy Attire skit with Kenny and Bonnie, Rim Country Re-enactors, museum second floor.
“We celebrate the pioneering men and women known as cowboys who helped to settle America’s frontiers. The cowboy tradition embodies honesty, integrity, courage, and determination, as stewards of the land and its creatures,” said Frank Tresnak, a member of the society.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a bit of the cowboy legacy.
